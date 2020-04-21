Society WHO on the origin of coronavirus: All the evidence points to animal origin The World Health Organization (WHO) said all evidence suggests that the novel coronavirus was transmitted by bats in China and did not originate in a laboratory Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, April 21, 2020 | 14:34 Tweet Share Ilustracija/Foto: depositphoto/lightsource

U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that his government was trying to determine whether the virus emanated from a lab in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus pandemic emerged in December.



“All available evidence suggests the virus has an animal origin and is not manipulated or constructed in a lab or somewhere else,” WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib told a Geneva news briefing. “It is probable, likely, that the virus is of animal origin”, Reuters reports.



It was not clear how the virus had jumped the species barrier to humans but it is certain, however, that there had been an intermediate animal host.