Six police officers in Serbia die from coronavirus, 191 infected Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said this morning that 191 police members got infected with a coronavirus, while six died Source: Tanjug Tuesday, April 21, 2020 | 10:45

"We have all been saddened by the fact that six members of the police have died. Out of the 191 police members, infected with COVID-19, there were cases of both milder and more difficult clinical picture. The ones I spoke to are in good general condition, in good spirits and eager to return to their work and help the population in times of need", Stefanovic told RTS.



Stefanovic said citizens trust the police in difficult situations, such as the coronavirus epidemic, and stressed that police received various requests during the state of emergency.