Society Kon: End of epidemic at tenth week, seventh week most dangerous We are under impression that the virus is slowly weakening, which is obvious in an increasing number of mild and asymptomatic cases, epidemiologist Kon stated Source: RTS Tuesday, April 21, 2020 | 10:15

The danger in the seventh week may again be the entrance of the virus into some collective centers and everyone who starts working must respect the protection measures, Kon told RTS.



He also pointed out that the end would come when the eighth week is over, and that from week ten to week twelve we could expect no epidemic, but it's less likely that the virus would disappear and its presence would be monitored during the summer.