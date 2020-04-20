Society 312 more people infected with COVID-19 in Serbia; Total number of infected 6.630 The number of coronavirus infected in Serbia has reached 6.630, according to April 20 data. 125 are dead, while just over 20.000 are in self-isolation Source: B92 Monday, April 20, 2020 | 15:50 Tweet Share Foto: EPA/ Oliver Hoslet

The Serbian Health Care Ministry reported three coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, up till 3 pm today, bringing total death toll to 125.



312 new cases had been registered, out of which 3.111 people had been tested over the 24 hour period.



3.703 people were hospitalized including 108 patients on respirators. 870 patients had recovered.



6.630 COVID-19 cases have been registered to date in Serbia, with 41.812 people being tested.