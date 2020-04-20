Society "I'm most afraid of underestimating the enemy" We have avoided the Italian scenario, but any relaxation of measures can cost us dearly, Dr Goran Stevanovic, Director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic stated Source: Tanjug Monday, April 20, 2020 | 12:48 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ DRAGAN KUJUNDZIC/

Stevanovic pointed out that only thanks to the great work, effort and engagement of all those involved in the implementation of the epidemic control measures and thanks to the respect of the measures of the largest number of citizens, Serbia has managed to keep the epidemic under control so far.



"However, any relaxation, any loss of attention or frivolity can be dangerous and can cost us dearly," Stevanovic said in an interview given to "Blic" on the eve of the Easter holiday.



He pointed out that, despite the increase in the number of infected and diseased, we can say that the curve when it comes to the number of patients is flattened, which we have tried to achieve and what we must continue to try.



He said that coronavirus is still a mystery for everyone worldwide, so something can always be overlooked.



"I am most afraid of underestimating the new enemy and thus giving it a chance to turn the situation to our detriment," Stevanovic added.