Society 324 newly infected in Serbia, five more deaths In Serbia, another 324 people have been infected with coronavirus in the last 24 hours, and 2.673 have been tested. Source: B92 Sunday, April 19, 2020 | 15:15 Tweet Share

The total number infected in Serbia is 6.318.



In the last 24 hours, another five people have died from coronavirus infection in Serbia, and the death toll has reached 122.



The mortality rate is now 1.93 percent.



The number of hospitalized persons is 3.900 and a total of 753 have recovered.