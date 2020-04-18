Society New 304 cases of coronavirus in Serbia, total infected 5.994 In Serbia, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, 304 coronavirus infections have been confirmed and 3.462 people have been tested. Source: B92 Saturday, April 18, 2020 | 20:59 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/ Sean Gallup

This increased the total number of patients to 5.994 cases.



3.853 were hospitalized and 126 were on respirators.



In Serbia, in the last 24 hours, seven more have died, totaling 117.



637 people were cured.



"The isolation lasts 14 days for those who have been in contact with the infected person," Dr Predrag Kon said.



As Dr Kon explained, if it is isolation for travel abroad, the police must issue a certificate of isolation. If the person has contacted the Institute of Public Health, then the Institute issues a certificate of ending the isolation and returning to work.



"Testing is increasing, we have a situation that is clearly better and is visibly improving day by day. The situation is not the same in all parts of Serbia, for example in Nis, Prokuplje, Aleksinac and we still have a slightly higher percentage of those who are positive than tested. In Jagodina or Vojvodina, say, that number has been reduced", epidemiologist Kon said.



He added that in Belgrade in one day only 6.2 percent were positive, which shows that the potential of the virus is lessening.



"In Vojvodina, this has also been significantly reduced, so in that situation it is the turn of the loosening of measures," said Kon.



Dr Kon spoke about the announced walking opportunities for those over 65.



"The plan is that after the holidays they can go out three times a week, on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, to a place 300 meters from the house," Dr Predrag Kon explained.



Three weeks, on average, are required to heal, says Dr Kon.



"If we compare the total number of tested, with the number of positive, it is about 8%, which is the lowest percentage of positivity since we do such tests," Dr Darija Kisic Tepavcevic said.



He explained that the analysis will be done when all this is completed, as China has done. As Dr. Kisic Tepavcevic said, all users of the Gerontology Center in Nis were hospitalized in KC Nis, both those with mild and more severe symptoms.



She added that because of the additional care needs of these patients, an additional number of medical staff and caregivers were hired.



"You should be careful with your flight planning," Dr Predrag Kon said.



Dr Darija Kisic Tepavcevic said that by mitigating the measures, life would slowly return to normal, but stressed that caution should be exercised.



"I hope we will all be aware of the risks we are engaging in with certain behaviors," she said. Epidemiologist Kon said mitigation could be expected after Easter.



"We have to go one step at a time, to be patient. There will certainly be mitigation of measures after the Easter holidays," Dr Predrag Kon said.



"The virus is extinguished in most of Serbia, that is a fact," he added, emphasizing that Serbia is in excellent position when comparing all the data.



Provincial Health Secretary Zoran Gojkovic stressed that due to the spread of the virus in institutions, contacts should continue to be taken into account.



"It is important that we reduce contacts and prevent the possibility of transmission of the virus. The number of infected people is increasing, but it is good that infections have occurred in social institutions only after a month since the outbreak."



Dr Predrag Kon said that the opening of green markets would be discussed later.



"One of the first relaxation measures will be the return of journalists to this press conference," Dr Kisic Tepavcevic announced.



Provincial Secretary Gojkovic explained that tests are performed as often as possible to ensure that recovered patients go home as soon as possible, but certain protocols must be followed.



"All the facilities and all the health care providers were given protocols," he said.