Society The Patriarch sent an important message ahead of Easter Patriarch Irinej called on believers to accept the recommendations of medical experts to celebrate the upcoming Easter in the Julian calendar in their homes Source: Beta Friday, April 17, 2020 | 11:28

He recalled that Easter is celebrated this year in "special conditions" and said that it is possible to implement social distance measures in churches, but added that the SPC accepts and will respect "the advice of the people who can tell us how to fight coronavirus infection".



"It is nice to come to church on big holidays, but this is an exceptional moment in our lives. It is better to direct your thoughts, desires and your heart towards the church than to be in church, and I don't know what else to think. Of course, all this will pass, so we will pray to God both in our home and in the churches. God is everywhere and in any place… The true temple of God is the family", the Patriarch said in an interview with "Blic".



Believers honoring the Julian calendar celebrate Easter on Sunday, April 19th.



Easter is marked in Serbia this year in extraordinary circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Citizens are now allowed to move until 5 pm, when the curfew will begin, which will continue until 5 am on Tuesday, April 21.