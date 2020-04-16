Society All 109 users and employees of the Blace Home for people with disabilities infected All 109 users and employees of the Home for people with disabilities in Trbunje near Blace tested positive for COVID-19. Source: Tanjug Thursday, April 16, 2020 | 14:40 Tweet Share Depositphotos/Beast01

Since April 8, 145 swabs have been sampled in this municipality, 109 of which are in a handicapped facility, all of which are positive, according to "Novosti".



When asked about the situation in the Home for persons with disabilities, the Crisis Staff of the municipality stressed that the institution still functions, that the wardens were in isolation, and that the initial tests that showed that all employees and wardens were infected would be repeated.



"All residents are isolated and under medical supervision, and we expect them to be retested," Blace Crisis Staff told "Novosti".