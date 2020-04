Society The government is deciding on new measures At 2 pm, the Serbian government will hold a session at which it is expected to adopt announced measures targeting citizens over 65, media reports Source: B92 Thursday, April 16, 2020 | 13:35 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ Toskanainc

The government should adopt earlier announced relief measures for pensioners as well as people with disabilities and autism.



Measures to assist farmers will also be discussed at the session.



As announced, the measures will take effect after Easter weekend.