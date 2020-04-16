Society Coronavirus in Belgrade: Vozdovac is hit the hardest, suburbs in the best position In Belgrade, as of yesterday, 1.283 cases of new coronavirus infection were registered Source: B92 Thursday, April 16, 2020 | 12:30 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ DIMITRIJE NIKOLIC

The situation is the hardest in Vozdovac, with 159 people infected, followed by Zvezdara and New Belgrade with 147 and 143 cases respectively.



In the suburbs, the situation is much more favorable, given the fact that there are only seven patients in Sopot. Also, municipalities like Lazarevac, Mladenovac and Barajevo do not have more than 30 infected persons, or less than a fifth of the number of persons affected in Vozdovac.