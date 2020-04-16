Society Sarcevic: Classes will be aired for another month and a half, it's time for grades The broadcast of distance lessons for elementary and high school students will be completed in a month and a half, Education Minister Mladen Sarcevic says. Source: Tanjug Thursday, April 16, 2020 | 10:59 Tweet Share FOTO: TANJUG/ DRAGAN KUJUNDZIC/ ARHIVSKE FOTOGRAFIJE/ bs

He added that teachers can already translate formative, descriptive grades into summative, numerical grades.



The Minister emphasized that the distance learning process has been going on for five weeks, that he is satisfied during the teaching, that the teachers are now recording classes from home.



"We think in a month and a half we will end up broadcasting classes related to regular primary and secondary education," the minister told TV Pink.



He is also pleased that teachers have accepted formative assessment models and emphasized that formative assessments can already be translated into summative, numerical ones.



"Assessment will remain a problem for the part of the students where we do not have a high level of digital teacher skills," Sarcevic said, adding that school administration resources, counselors and more skilled teachers within schools would be used.



As he says, lots of work should be done related to final and entrance exams, that there are more scenarios, but it is best to talk about it in four weeks, however, everything will be done in the best interest of the children.



Asked if the school year would be completed on time, Sarcevic said that it would be finished ahead of time, that the school calendar foresees the completion of classes on June 16, but that classes would continue during spring break, that there would be teaching Saturdays and that it was such a time saver.



"If we come back to schools, we can do better with less risk. I equally care about the interests of children and parents. There is no room for panic. We will adapt the system to all circumstances and no child will be harmed," he concluded.