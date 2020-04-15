Society "We will relax only when the number of newly infected patients comes to a zero" VIDEO Due to the new situation, a new crisis management staff was formed in Nis in the Nisava and Toplica districts. Source: B92 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 | 20:02 Tweet Share Screenshot/TV Prva

Dr Darija Kisic Tepavcevic said the analysis showed that this is precisely the region of the country where we have the highest rates of disease incidence, while in the rest of the country, a stable epidemiological situation is recorded.



She stated that this was precisely the reason why a new crisis staff was formed with Minister Nedimovic at the helm.



Dr Kisic Tepavcevic also said that new measures have been taken.



"Testing capacity will be increased, intensive research is being done on all contact and isolation of infected people. We will do everything we can to prevent the virus from spreading, to prevent it from spreading to facilities where it can spread the fastest and where the most vulnerable population is situated," she said.



"When it comes to Special Psychiatric Hospital, seven people have been confirmed positive to COVID-19 there, and there are 151 of the infected in geriatric centers. They have already been transported and have mild clinical pictures," she said.



She answered the question whether KC Nis could cope with the influx of new patients.



"At this moment KC Nis can respond. It is a slightly higher influx than in the previous period. However, the health capacities respond to the burden of the disease we have at the moment," she said.



However, she had no answer to the question of how the virus entered the Gerontology Center.



"Unfortunately, we start by suppressing all the consequences it has led to. It is our priority to identify people who have the infection and prevent it from spreading. Subsequent epidemiological research will show what this is all about. All factors come from visitors ... What is certain is that the contagion tank has entered these institutions”, she said.



At today's press conference, Minister of Health Zlatibor Loncar emphasized that the situation in Serbia is under control, except in Nis and Pozarevac.



"We cannot look at one region individually. We are all in this together, we are all fighting the virus. We have seen by now that if a virus is detected in any part of the country, it can easily spread further," Kisic said.



Some European countries have opted to relax the pandemic restrictive measures.



"What is certain is that we are keeping the epidemiological situation in most of the country under control. In some countries, there has been a rapid increase in this period. We are now focused on the individual outbreaks. We see the end of the epidemic. However, I think that we will all be relaxed when the number of newly ill people is continually, at a daily level, zero. We need to have some more patience and focus all our efforts on fighting the virus", she concluded.