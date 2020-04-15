Society Irinej: We can pray to God from home too, follow experts' advice The patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church Irinej instructed the believers to accept what the medical experts say and to follow these instructions Source: Tanjug Wednesday, April 15, 2020 | 18:45 Tweet Share EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

"It's nice to come to church for the holiday, but we can pray to God in our home, too," he stated.



He urged believers to respect the decisions of the medical profession.



"I encourage our people to embrace what people from the medical profession say, who know the problem that has come down to us. To adhere to these instructions. It's nice to come to the big holidays at church, but this is an exceptional moment in our lives. We can pray to God also in our homes, in our home church. Because, it is better in home to direct your thoughts and your desires and your heart towards the church than to be in the church, and I do not know what else to think. The latter is much better", he said. Patriarch of Serbia Irinej said that this year we will celebrate Easter in special conditions.



"Therefore, to pray to God, to think about the feast and its significance, we can do it in our own home. Of course, all this will pass, so we will pray to God in our home and in the churches," Irinej said.



The Serbian Patriarch shed light on the dilemmas and reflections of the Holy Synod of the SPC regarding the Easter celebration under COVID-19 contagion, but reiterated that the SPC would respect the advice of experts.



"It is difficult to maintain order when the great mass of people come to the churches. But we would be able to do that, given that the people have accepted the invitation to refrain from communication, so there may not be so many worshipers. It is perfectly possible to carry out this to make the distance satisfactory, and those who are in crowds should remain outside, as is the case with Russians and some other peoples. So, both sides are satisfied," he said.



"However, we accept the standpoint of the people who are involved in the matter (concerning the coronavirus infection), and we will respect it," the Patriarch said.