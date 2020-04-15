Society Five more deaths, 99 in total, 408 new cases, Nis and Pozarevac out of control VIDEO 4.873 confirmed cases so far, with the numthe number of tested was 26.278, since March 6 till today. Source: B92 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 | 17:26 Tweet Share Foto: Getty Christopher Furlong Staff

Five more deaths of COVID-19 in Serbia, three women and two men died in the last 24 hours, with a total death toll being 99, while 408 people were tested positive. The diseased were 69 years of age on average and the mortality rate until Wednesday was 2.03 percent.



Since Tuesday at 3 pm, 2.880 people were tested, and 408 were positive on coronavirus infection.



A total of confirmed cases was 4.873, out of which 557 of them are medical workers.



Since the first case in Serbia appeared on March 6, the number of tested was 26.278, while 3.245 were hospitalized, out of which 128 are on respirators. In the last 24 hours, five people have been removed from the respirator, a total of 25.



There are 22.969 people in self-isolation.



Health Minister Zlatibor Loncar assessed the situation as positive, adding that he was encouraged by the number of patients removed from respirators.



"Everything is under control, except for Nis and Pozarevac, Belgrade is at the same level as it was," Loncar said. He stressed that this should not be misleading as the situation could be reversed at any moment.



When asked whether and in what way the heads of the clinics where the contagion had entered, such as Cuprija and Dedinje, would respond, given that the director of the Gerontological Home in Nis was arrested, Minister Loncar claims it is safe.



"Absolutely. Everyone who is found responsible will take responsibility for his actions," Loncar said, adding that they had concentrated on saving lives.



"557 health workers have been confirmed. That's the part that we've been counting on and can replace them," Loncar said.



When asked if parents with babies will be able to get out if the curfew is extended, he says he will bring it up at the next crisis headquarters and see what the profession will say.



"As for sick leave, the standpoint is that all sick leave introduced before the state of emergency should be prolonged," Loncar noted.



He announced a new system of work in nursing homes.



"The team appointed yesterday at the Crisis Staff is taking all measures to put the situation in Nis and its surroundings under control. As for the nursing homes, we urged yesterday, after sending recommendations, what they should do. In old people's homes, shift workers will have to be on 15 days (15 working days followed by 15 days resting), because this is an assessment by the profession that they will best protect the users and themselves".

Victory over the coronavirus in our country also depends on other countries.



"Unfortunately, we have to say that this thing is not only a matter of Serbia, but a global thing, at least of the whole of Europe, which must act jointly. I think it would be much better if we all sat together, then we would avoid all these things. I hope that someone, led by this example who, in the future, deals with health and politics across Europe, will have the strength and vision to join all the capacities and make decisions responsibly. The life of our citizens is paramount to us. We are monitoring what is happening in other countries and surroundings. Based on the results on a daily basis, based on the recommendations, we will take further action", Loncar said.



As he said, we will have to do what is in line with our mindset.



"When the number of patients starts to fall and falls below five percent, then we could say that we have the desired result. Until then, we need to be as concentrated as possible and implement all the necessary measures," Loncar concluded.