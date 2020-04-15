Society Extended opening hours of stores on the eve of Easter At today's session, the City Emergency Headquarters made the Decision on opening hours of retail outlets on the eve of Easter in Belgrade. Source: Beoinfo Wednesday, April 15, 2020 | 11:00 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos/ginasanders

"In accordance with the recommendations of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce, in order to prevent crowded shops, stores will operate from 7 am to 4 pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and from 8 am to 4 pm on Friday," said Nikola. Nikodijevic.



He added that pensioners and citizens over the age of 65 will be able to go shopping on Friday from 4 to 7 am.



Nikodijevic called on citizens to spend the biggest Christian holiday in their homes, according to the recommendations of epidemiologists, Beoinfo reports.



"It is necessary that we have no gatherings in public places, to avoid social contacts and to strictly respect the measures of protection, with the aim of overcoming this situation quickly," Nikodijevic concluded.