Society Presidency meeting completed - Kon stays on the team The presidency of Serbia has just concluded a meeting between President Aleksandar Vucic, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and epidemiologist Dr Predrag Kon Source: Tanjug Tuesday, April 14, 2020 | 11:36 FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC

It was agreed at the meeting that Dr Kon would continue to lead a team of epidemiologists and fight the Covid-19 pandemic in Serbia with his team, Tanjug learned.



Dr Kon will speak in this capacity as early as 3:00 pm, at a regular press conference.