Society Kon: It's time to step back and let the better ones lead the pandemic Epidemiologist Dr Predrag Kon thinks it is time to step back and "let the better ones lead the pandemic" Source: B92 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 | 10:51 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIC/

He states on his Facebook profile that the reason for this is the attacks on him personally, but also to an expert team on the social network, coronavirus penetration at the Gerontology Center in Nis.



“As far as I can see, the main 'culprit' for the virus penetration into the Gerontology Center in Nis is me and the expert team. It's time for me to step back and let the better ones lead the pandemic. I don't know better and I can't do better. I will not wage wars against anyone but the virus. I am constantly monitoring all thinking people and how all the anger instead on the situation and the virus itself turned on me and the expert team, it is time to get away. Temporary shutting down ... All the best!" Dr Kon wrote.

However, according to some media reports, Dr Kon's guest appearance in Pink's morning program did not indicate his withdrawal.



According to them, although he was not asked to comment on his Facebook post, Kon has repeatedly said when asked about the epidemic in Serbia and the situation at the Gerontology Center in Nis that we will continue fighting.



Tanjug, however, reports that, on the occasion of a Facebook post in which he wrote that it was time to retire, Dr Kon said: "I'm losing patience".



"In this situation, everyone is somewhat guilty, but this is a force majeure, the appearance of the virus itself. Society needs to come together as much as possible, act together, defend itself against the virus, and we as a society are deeply divided," Kon said.



As Dr Kon states, "there are those who pull to one side, constantly looking for culprits."



"I understand that, but it's useless. It's easier for them to blame someone, and no one sees that the root cause of all this is the virus itself. I listen to those who are very critical. Sometimes they have to be harshly told not to exaggerate, and sometimes we, who in some ways manage this situation expertly, need to hear where we may have gone wrong, but not to give in to where life is at stake”, he says.



Predrag Kon was unavailable for comment this morning. Dr Kon did not respond to a message from the B92.net portal to comment on the allegations of agencies and media that had transmitted his Facebook post that he was withdrawing, and he did not respond to our portal's calls.



Just to recall epidemiologist Predrag Kon has been extraordinarily promoted to reserve lieutenant colonel of the medical service because of the efforts and contributions made to the fight against and its citizens against the virus.