Society "Easter weekend is very likely to be the same as the previous one, with curfew" VIDEO Deputy Director of the Batut Institute, Darija Kisic Tepavcevic, said that the Easter weekend is likely to be the same as the previous one, with curfew imposed Source: B92 Monday, April 13, 2020 | 20:55 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin/ TV B92

Nobody can abolish Easter, it is our biggest holiday. We are all trying to figure out what the best solution would be," she told "Focus" on B92.



Dr Kisic Tepavcevic said that the Crisis Staff will monitor the situation day by day, but that it is very likely that the same measures will apply to this weekend as the previous weekend.



Asked when the state of emergency would be lifted, Kisic Tepavcevic said that, regardless of the lifting of measures, normal life activities would not be the same as before.



"I can tell you I see the end," she said, adding that it would be over soon.



Asked if it would be July or August, she said "Before that."



According to her, the coronavirus was not supposed to enter nursing homes in Serbia, but it is encouraging that their clinical images are not bad.



She noted that the occurrence of coronavirus at the Gerontology Center in Nis was particularly concerning.

"As soon as a virus enters such a population, it spreads rapidly," she explained.



According to her, it is important to recognize all those who are infected at the institution and those who are currently negative will be in isolation.



She recalled that 140 residents and four employees were infected in the nursing home.



The maximum degree of precaution is in these institutions, she said.



Kisic Tepavcevic said that the number of tests increased and that the more tested, the more those who were infected would be detected.



"We now have just over 1.000 people in temporary hospitals. We faced with quite an opposition to such accommodation being prepared at all, and now we see that we needed it," she said.