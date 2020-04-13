Society "Normalization in June, pensioners still confined to their homes" Epidemiologist Branislav Tiodorovic said that, according to the current epidemiological situation, Serbian citizens will return to normal life in June Source: Beta Monday, April 13, 2020 | 11:55 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ DIMITRIJE NIKOLIC

The most optimistic forecast is that kindergartens and schools will be open at the end of May and maybe even in June. The faculties will monitor the work of the schools, and it is too early to think about training and sports", Dr Tiodorovic said.



He explained that normalization of life can be expected when only a sporadic case of COVID-19 occurs and when "we are sure that the children will not become ill".



When it comes to pensioners, Tiodorovic said that they remain in the same treatment, and they still need to be completely closed because they are the most sensitive and the last will be lifted restrictions.