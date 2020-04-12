Society Loncar: If the situation gets better, we will mitigate the measures without delay 423 health professionals infected with coronavirus, a profession's standpoint is to wait for children to be vaccinated Source: B92, prva Sunday, April 12, 2020 | 21:37 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin/ TV Prva

"It was necessary to create a new organization and establish a new system," he explained for Television Prva in the show "Prime Time Theme".



Loncar said that the main word in Serbia on coronavirus is led by epidemiologists and they are the ones who give recommendations and instructions. "When you get those recommendations, you have to organize a health system to do it. That's the part I have to do," Loncar said.



He said the health care system must operate on two fronts, one of it being this relating to the infected with coronavirus.



"We have hospitals that have to work for emergencies, because people are at risk of life, that's why I couldn't show up because I hadn't had time for it," he said.

"If you are operating a ship, an airplane, if you have encountered turbulent sea, then you must remain inside the cabin," Loncar explained.



He said that Serbia has 20.000 doctors and about 60.000 nurses at its disposal. "I think it is best seen now, unfortunately we had to get into this situation, to see what our health care system is like and how skilled our people are and when you get into this situation you see that they are fighting for every life of Serbian citizens", Loncar said, recalling that medical professionals must wear special equipment that is not easy to work with.



Loncar said over 2.500 doctors and nurses have been employed in the last two weeks.



"These are the children who are our future. The children who were on specialization, the people who were on fixed-term contracts. We called everyone through the National Employment Service," Loncar said.



He said that those who opt for medicine need to know that the job carries a risk and added that it is important for healthcare professionals to use protective equipment.



According to him, if someone has an emergency condition like appendicitis, he can go to the Emergency Center which works despite the epidemic. He said it was important for the Institute in Dedinje to be able to work as soon as possible, and that epidemiologists entered the hospital to take all the necessary measures.



"It works with reduced capacity because some employees are unable to work. We have about 20 percent of workers infected, in fact, 423 health workers are positive to COVID-19", he said.



Speaking about lifting the state of emergency, Loncar said there were conditions for such a decision to be reached.



"It is necessary for the number of patients for at least two weeks to drop to below 5%, along with reducing the number of people on the respirator," the minister said.

He added that it is impossible to predict how the situation will develop in the coming weeks, and therefore it must be monitored even on a daily basis.



"If the situation gets better, we will mitigate the measures without delay," Loncar concluded. Loncar said the profession's view was that nothing would happen if a few weeks were waited for vaccination of children.



"There are conditions for children to be vaccinated, but it is a pediatrician's decision," the minister said.



The Minister explained that pregnant women and disabled people are not going to the Fair and other temporary hospitals, but will be housed in KBC "Dr Dragisa Misovic" instead.



Loncar said that, in agreement with President Vucic, he had already written to the German minister of health Jens Spahn in January and suggested that he convene a meeting of all health ministers from Europe.



"I wrote that this virus would be a serious problem for everyone, and that he was the only one with the political weight to convene all ministers," Loncar said.



His answer was "Come on, we'll think of something" and Spahn later confessed to Loncar that he was right about the severity of coronavirus threat.