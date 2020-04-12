Society In Serbia, 250 newly infected, a total of 3.630 confirmed cases Updated information: 250 people were infected with coronavirus since yesterday, with a total of 3.630 confirmed cases, with 6 deaths, bringing death tall to 80. Source: B92 Sunday, April 12, 2020 | 15:39 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV B92

A total of 3.630 confirmed COVID-19 cases were registered in the Republic of Serbia by 3 pm on April 12, 2020.



From the last report until 3 pm, samples of 1.913 individuals were tested, out of which 250 were positive.



2.684 patients were hospitalized.



There are 347 people at the "Fair," Dr Darija Kisic Tepavcevic said.



A total of 146 patients are on the respirator.



By 3 pm in the Republic of Serbia, a total of 18.312 persons were tested who met the criteria of the case definition.



In the last 24 hours, 6 more coronavirus-related deaths have occurred, three male and three female persons had died, with an average age of 57.5 years.



The total number of deaths since the beginning of the epidemic is 80.



When asked if Kovin and Pancevo are new hotspots of coronavirus, Dr Darija Kisic Tepavcevic states that almost no region in Serbia has been spared, however, in almost all the cities, the presence of the virus has been detected, so it is impossible to use the term "hotspot".



"Most of them are not from Pancevo but it was the closest health facility," she says.



When asked about old people's homes, the presence of infection was reported in certain institutions, but emergency measures were taken to curb the spread of the virus.



"When it comes to nursing homes, it is the most vulnerable population when it comes to numerous infections, including this one. In many other countries, it has been shown that when virus enters this population, mortality is high. That's why from the start all our efforts have been directed towards this vulnerable population. However, in some institutions the presence has been confirmed", Kisic Tepavcevic said.



Indeed, all emergency measures have been implemented to further curb it.



It has been confirmed that 38 employees and 41 users were tested at the Smederevo nursing home, and 14 were hospitalized.



Test results are expected at the "Nana" home.



What measures will be taken is a matter for the Crisis Staff, but if we adhere to all the measures, no measure will affect our lives to high extent.



Sick journalists are reported in some media outlets, she says, explaining why journalists are no longer present at press conferences.



"You are precious to us, we want to protect all the citizens, and especially those who are at high risk, we are in compliance with this all the time, but making a request to the Government is the right thing to do", Dr Kisic Tepavcevic said.



People who have been in home isolation for almost a month should be patient as the end of the epidemic is nearing.



Regarding oncology patients, Dr Goran Stevanovic reiterated that they were in the most sensitive group. One way to protect them is to test employees in healthcare institutions where cancer patients are located.



"At this point, we care very much for them not to be infected with the virus," he says.



Persons considered to be cured by criteria are those with two negative tests and no symptoms, and there are over 400 of them in Serbia.



However, there are also persons in Serbia who, after treatment, no longer have symptoms, but are still coronavirus positive. These are patients who have been treated or cured and are housed in temporary hospitals such as the Fair, unless it is the elderly, chronic patients, who must remain in the hospital.



"They are clinically cured, but they are still positive, and there are just over 800 people", he says.



The level of collective immunity among the youngest citizens is low, and what the profession holds as responsible attitude is the gradual return to schools at a time when the risk of catching coronavirus infection is at the lowest level.



"The June 15 measure would be unpopular, and parents would not accept it with great enthusiasm, but the decision will be made that is best for our children - to put the children at minimal risk, but not to pass on to their elderly people", Dr Kisic Tepavcevic said.



Asked when the state of emergency would be lifted, Dr Kisic Tepavcevic said that it was impossible to provide accurate information.



Collective immunity is built within working age population, and thus we have preserved the populations of the oldest and the youngest.



"About 70 percent of us should be immune to weakening the virus so much that it becomes harmless," he says, adding that returning to the daily activities of those whose collective immunity is zero would bring new problems.



The flow of sickness tells us that we are on the right track, but now we should put in the extra effort.



Special dates for going out should be set for parents of children with autism, and the Crisis Staff will propose such a measure to the Government.



At this point, it is impossible to talk about the number of recovering people who have been on respirators, but what is known is that younger people without associated illnesses are recovering.



As he states, "our whole country is a hotspot", and reiterates that it is therefore impossible to talk about individual cities that way.