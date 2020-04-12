Society Media: Kosmajac died from COVID-19 Businessman Dragoslav Kosmajac, 67, passed away at half past 10 this morning, media reported Source: B92 Sunday, April 12, 2020 | 14:27 Tweet Share

He was hospitalized at the end of March for coronavirus, and his condition was serious from the beginning.



A week after he was diagnosed with coronavirus, Kosmajac was connected to a respirator, according to media reports.



Kosmajac was arrested in November 2014 in his home on Zvezdara in Belgrade after being linked to the drug trade, but has never been charged due to the lack of evidence.



He spent three months in custody and the state temporarily confiscated a huge estate that belonged to him.



However, he was finally held responsible only for tax evasion and illegal land registration, but was released for lack of evidence, "Kurir" reports.