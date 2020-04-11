Society 275 new cases of coronavirus in Serbia, total 3.380 According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, 275 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Serbia Source: B92 Saturday, April 11, 2020 | 15:33 Tweet Share

There are 3.380 infected in Serbia.



There are a total of 145 patients on the respirator.



By 3 pm in the Republic of Serbia, a total of 16.399 persons had been tested who met the criteria of the case definition.



In the last 24 hours, 3 people have died, one male and two female, with an average age of 68.6 years.



The total number of deaths since the outbreak of the epidemic is 74.