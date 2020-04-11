275 new cases of coronavirus in Serbia, total 3.380
According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, 275 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in SerbiaSource: B92
There are 3.380 infected in Serbia.
There are a total of 145 patients on the respirator.
By 3 pm in the Republic of Serbia, a total of 16.399 persons had been tested who met the criteria of the case definition.
In the last 24 hours, 3 people have died, one male and two female, with an average age of 68.6 years.
The total number of deaths since the outbreak of the epidemic is 74.