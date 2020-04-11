Society WHO: Serbia is keeping the epidemic under control The number of new coronavirus infected in Serbia has been stable for the last week, which means that the epidemic is being kept under control for the time being Source: Tanjug Saturday, April 11, 2020 | 13:05 Tweet Share Foto: TV Prva, screenshot, arhiva

The head of the World Health Organization Office in Serbia, Marijan Ivanusa said that Serbia is keeping the epidemic under control.



He emphasized to Tanjug that in order to stop the epidemic, it is necessary to reduce contacts between people, to maintain social distance, but that hygiene measures such as hand washing, "cough and sneezing hygiene" are also important.



He recalls that the first patient infected with coronavirus in Serbia appeared just over a month ago and that Serbia has done a lot to date.



"We know that the way the healthcare system as such has changed, that extra beds for patients in need of hospital treatment are being added. Extra facilities for hospital treatment, such as the Fair, have been provided. Those who need medical help, knew there is enough room in hospitals”, he stated.



He points out that the pandemic situation in the world is developing rapidly.



He recalled that it has only been 100 days since WHO was first notified of a group of patients with pneumonia in Wuhan and that in early January the organization notified all member states of a new epidemic in China.



"In the first half of January, we forwarded the first package of guidelines for dealing with patients and the preventive measures that countries should take to prepare for the epidemic. In Serbia, all these measures are being implemented and we see that the number of patients is stable," he concluded.