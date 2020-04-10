Society Vesic: We are ready to open SOS kindergartens Belgrade Deputy Mayor Goran Vesic spoke on TV Prva morning program about obtaining special movement permits during a curfew in Belgrade Source: B92 Friday, April 10, 2020 | 08:44 Tweet Share Foto: TV Prva, screenshot

"When all this is over, this weekend will prove to be crucial," Goran Vesic says of the upcoming longest curfew.



He added that all on-call services in Belgrade work, and there are on-call teams in all public companies.



"Everything works and the city has to function," he says.



He states that he does not expect problems with compliance with the imposed measures, although there have been individual cases of irresponsible behavior.



It is now possible to get movement permits through municipalities through curfew if someone is caring for the people in need, and this also applies to parents of children with autism and special needs. According to Vesic, the Ministry of the Interior promptly responds and issues these permits within 24 hours of the request being submitted.



"We try to meet people's needs," Vesic explains.



According to Vesic, the city has a better solution than the Center for Social Work for taking care of the children whose parents are infected with the coronavirus, and explains that the city is ready to open an SOS kindergarten that would work 24 hours.