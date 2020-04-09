Society What will the longest curfew look like? VIDEO In Serbia, the longest curfew so far begins in less than 24 hours. We'll be in the house for 60 hours. What will the weekend ahead look like? Source: prva Thursday, April 9, 2020 | 19:33 Tweet Share TANJUG/ ANDRIJA VUKELIC/nr

Unlike previous weeks, the streets will be empty starting from 5 pm on Friday.



Then the curfew will come into force for the whole weekend: all citizens of the Republic of Serbia will have a complete ban on movement from Friday at 5 pm to Monday at 5 am.



Only those who have to work at this time can move in order to ensure the functioning of daily life, but this requires a special movement permit as well as an employer work order. These permits for movement can also be obtained by businessmen and farmers for sowing and immediate work in the field, as well as citizens who care for others.



The 65-year-olds, who have been banned from moving since the introduction of the state of emergency, will be able to purchase groceries this Friday in the following time schedule:



Citizens over the age of 65 can leave their homes Friday, 4 to 7 a.m., to buy groceries at stores that will operate Friday, 4 to 7 a.m., during the same period.



There will also be some exceptions for pet owners who can walk them:



- Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 10 am, as well as every day between 11 pm and 1 am

- The walk can take 20 minutes, up to 200 meters from the place of residence.



All those who feel any difficulty or need to report to their health center in case of suspected coronavirus symptoms should by no means delay departure and will not be sanctioned if they leave home.