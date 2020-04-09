Society "If we respect the imposed measures, the epidemic will be nearing the end" The numbers regarding the state of coronavirus in Serbia are stable, even in a slight decline, but this should not mislead us, Dr Darija Kisic Tepavcevic stated Source: Tanjug Thursday, April 9, 2020 | 16:00 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIC/ nr

As the deputy director of the Batut Institute said, right now we need to be as responsible as possible and respect the measures.



"If we continue to respect the measures, it is certain that this epidemic is nearing an end," Kisic said, answering questions on the press conference at Palace of Serbia.



Prior the longest curfew so far, Kisic stressed that in these moments it is important for construction companies to observe precautions in order to prevent the spread of the infection, not only before the weekend, but also on working days.



According to her, the majority of citizens respect the measures of the state and this is evident from the data and numbers enclosed.