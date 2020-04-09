Society Serbian government adopts new measure, effective Friday Serbian government announced today that the duration of the weekend restriction has been modified, while the amendment will enter into force on Friday 10 April. Source: Beta Thursday, April 9, 2020 | 14:58 Tweet Share

The measure adopted to combat the coronavirus pandemic is a total ban on movement from Friday at 5 pm to Monday at 5 am and the curfew applies to all citizens of Serbia.



Citizens over the age of 65 can leave their homes on Friday from four to seven in the morning, to buy groceries at stores that will operate on Friday, at the same time, from four to seven in the morning.



As the ban on movement has been extended, citizens can walk their pets on Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 10 am, as well as every day between 11 pm and 1 am.



The walk can take 20 minutes, up to 200 meters from the place of residence.



"It is important to note that, regardless of the ban on movement, if citizens feel any problems or need to report to their health center in case of suspected coronavirus, they should by no means delay their departure and will certainly not be sanctioned if they leave their home as a result", the statement said.



The Serbian government reiterated that it will continue to "follow with the utmost care" the development of the coronavirus situation and adjust all measures "relying solely on the advice of experts".