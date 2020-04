Society Vucic's son infected with a coronavirus, placed at the Infectious Diseases Clinic President Aleksandar Vucic has announced that his son Danilo has a coronavirus and is being housed at the Belgrade Infectious Disease Clinic Source: B92 Thursday, April 9, 2020 | 09:49 Tweet Share Foto: Instagram/ avucic

"My firstborn was infected with a coronavirus and his clinical picture is such that he was admitted to the Infectious Diseases Clinic," the President wrote on his Instagram profile.