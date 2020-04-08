Society Four more deaths, 219 new coronavirus cases confirmed According to the latest reports, four more coronavirus-related deaths and 219 new cases over the previous 24 hours have been registered Source: B92 Wednesday, April 8, 2020 | 15:29 Tweet Share

Total number of confirmed cases now stands at 2.666.



That number includes 1.705 patients in hospitals, 112 of who are on respirators.



A total of 10.761 people have been tested for coronavirus in Serbia to date, including the 1.135 people who were tested over the previous 24 hours.



Unfortunately, in the last 24 hours we have 4 (four) more deaths, or 65 in total.



Four men died.



The average of their age is 62 and they had comorbidities, that is, several other associated diseases that contributed to the fatal outcome.