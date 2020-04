Society Curfew from Friday through Monday The curfew this weekend will be from 5 pm on Friday to 5am on Monday, Serbian government confirmed to Tanjug Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, April 8, 2020 | 13:28 Tweet Share Ilustracija, foto: Tanjug/Dragan Kujundžić

The media report that this measure will apply to the whole of Serbia, not just the hotspot cities as announced earlier.



According to the latest information, pensioners will be able to go to stores on Friday, from four to seven in the morning.