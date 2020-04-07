Society Three more deaths in Serbia; "We will reach peak now, next 10 days are crucial" VIDEO In the last 24 hours, three more coronavirus related deaths in Serbia, total number of casualties 61 Source: B92 Tuesday, April 7, 2020 | 16:45 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV B92

The new victims are two men and one woman, epidemiologist Dr Darija Kisic Tepavcevic said.



"We must not give up now. We have to put all our efforts in this joint fight against the epidemic," Dr Kisic Tepavcevic said. "In the last three days, we have reached peak of the infection, which will last another ten days", epidemiologist Predrag Kon.



He pointed out that in the coming weeks the virus will be active and that contacts should be minimized. "Isolation is paramount, including all the measures we have put in place so far," Kon said.



He added that 104 people were temporarily in the hospital at the Belgrade Fair, 64 in the "Cair" Sports Hall in Nis, and 38 in the Novi Sad Hospital.



"The information on the situation in hospitals is easily verifiable. Presently, it is unnecessary to waste our strength to prove that some information is incorrect," Dr Kisic Tepavcevic explained.



"Journalists are the ones who do their jobs professionally and convey the news they get. Personally, I find that they do the best they know, as we do the best we know. How accurate the news are depends on the source of that information," Dr Kon concluded.

When it comes to infected people at the Dedinje Institute, 61 workers do not have any symptoms, but they will also be removed from work because it is necessary. "Those who do not have symptoms could not transmit the virus so easily, but if we know that they are positive, they must be kept away from the patients. It will be difficult, but the hospital must continue to operate, with reduced teams," Kon explained.



"There will only be emergencies, and it will happen in other hospitals, if that happens at Dedinje Hospital," Kon added.



"It is not unexpected that medical professionals got infected. It is unexpected that some people with symptoms will insist that they work. Now, everyone who has symptoms will be tested," epidemiologist Kon said.



When asked about Roma communities, Kon said that no case of coronavirus infection had been registered in Roma communities yet.



"As far as Roma and migrant communities are concerned, there were no specific activities, they are treated like all other citizens. If found to be positive, epidemiological contacts would be conducted. No case has been discovered so far in settlements. If there were, it should work as with smaller hotspots, everyone needs to be tested", Predrag Kon explained.



"All health care professionals who come in direct contact with patients wear protective equipment. The degree of protective equipment depends on which department they work in", Dr Kisic Tepavcevic said.



The doctor emphasized the importance of keeping social distance.



"We are doing more and more testing, but testing in itself does not mean anything. Social distance measures must be followed, so that even though you are negative, you will not become infected. In itself, a positive finding means precautions," Dr Kisic Tepavcevic explained.



Dr Kon said that improvised hospitals are used to prevent the spread of the infection. That is why home treatment was discontinued.



"There will be a lot of health professionals out there, and I think the behavior of other people will depend on the behavior of medical staff", Dr Kon said.



Dr Kisic Tepavcevic explained that this does not mean abolishing the measure of self-isolation.



"Home self-isolation is not abolished; it applies to persons who have been in contact with a confirmed infected person. These persons are in self-isolation, tested when they have symptoms or when that period ends," Dr Kisic Tepavcevic elaborated.



"We are now going to reach the peak of the infection for the next eight to 10 days. If these measures continue, in my opinion, more restrictive measures will be needed especially for Belgrade and some hotspot," epidemiologist Kon said.



"My advice is pretty clear: avoid all contacts for the next eight days 24/7".



There are total of 2.447 confirmed coronavirus cases in Serbia, 1.394 patients had been hospitalized, including 109 who were on respirators.



A total of 9.626 people have been tested for coronavirus to date in Serbia.