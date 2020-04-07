Society More than 40 employees infected in Narodni Front, including a pregnant woman VIDEO More than 40 employees at gynecological obstetrics Clinic "Narodni Front" in Belgrade infected, but this does not affect the functioning of the maternity ward Source: B92, prva Tuesday, April 7, 2020 | 13:43 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV Prva

The hospital functions on regular basis, and 16 babies were born during the previous day. Over 30 newborns are currently in the maternity ward.



As for TV Prva Branka Nikolic, PhD said, they are also prepared in case someone conceals to have the symptoms or does not know that they are positive for coronavirus.



"I cannot order anyone to tell the truth, it is a question of responsibility, and this is a matter of common good. In order to get out of this situation as soon as possible, we should just tell the truth, so that we do not infect others," Dr Nikolic said.



Dr Nikolic said a pregnant woman who is positive to COVID-19 is in a special ward. Employees who care for her do not come in contact with other employees.



A coronavirus-positive woman who gave birth was referred to KBC Dragisa Misovic, while the baby was taken to the maternity ward for preterm birth.



She said that over 75 employees at the clinic are in self-isolation, but that number is changing on a daily basis.