Society Nurses, anesthetists and surgeons are among most infected at the Dedinje Institute Institute for Cardiovascular Diseases Dedinje has the largest number of infected with COVID-19: nurses working in intensive care, anesthesiologists and surgeons Source: Tanjug Tuesday, April 7, 2020 | 10:15 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/vilevi

This was stated by the director of that hospital, Milovan Bojic.



He stressed that 250 people were tested at the Institute, that the virus had been confirmed in 67 healthcare workers and 14 patients, that infected healthcare workers were excluded from work and patients were taken to COVID-19 hospitals.



He states that it was found that the virus was introduced into the Institute by patients who were in the phase of incubation when they were admitted at the health facility.



Bojic says that during the epidemic, the Institute became an on-call facility for the care of all emergencies in cardiovascular surgery, because many health centers that cared for those patients were turned into COVID-19 hospitals.



"We formed an emergency room where three of our most prominent doctors were, and we operated only on the most urgent cases", he said.