Society Krusevac - a new hotspot of coronavirus in Serbia In Rasina district, the first case of coronavirus was registered two weeks ago, today there are 79 infected Source: RTS Tuesday, April 7, 2020 | 10:04

There are 2.000 people in self-isolation.



The most infected, 55 of them, are in Krusevac, and 51 are hospitalized at the infectious ward of the Krusevac general hospital. On Monday, three people were sent for further treatment at the Nis Clinic.



Krusevac Mayor Jasmina Palurovic said in a statement to RTS that the equipment and sports hall in the city, with a capacity of 150 beds, will accommodate patients with the lightest symptoms.



The hall will be ready at the end of this week or early next week.