Society Stevanovic: An infected doctor left the hospital without a discharge list Dr Goran Stevanovic confirmed that Dr Miodrag Rakic, infected with Covid-19 virus, left the Clinic for Infectious and Tropical Diseases without permission Source: Tanjug Monday, April 6, 2020 | 09:20

The Director of the Clinic for Infectious and Tropical Diseases said on TV Prva last night that the Clinic had acted in accordance with the law and immediately reported his disappearance to the police.



"When someone is admitted to the hospital, the doctors take care of him. When he leaves the hospital without a discharge list, we report it to the police," Stevanovic said, adding that academician Rakic has so far been the only coronavirus patient to leave the hospital.



Stevanovic also added that the law guarantees that the patient has the right to choose the institution in which he is to be treated "according to his capacity", but not in these situations.



"In circumstances where you have a large influx of patients and when the disease is progressing, it is a great irresponsibility to change the hospital, first and foremost, towards yourself," Stevanovic said.



According to media reports, Academician Rakic went to Dr Dragisa Misovic hospital after leaving the Clinic for Infectious and Tropical Diseases