Society Lovernj and Djokovic bid farewell to Misa Tumbas The news that Partizan fan Misa Tumbas has passed away saddened many people

Miodrag Gajic, better known as Misa Tumbas, passed away on Saturday at the age of 67.



More data will be known soon, and many celebrities have said goodbye, including Joffrey Lauvergne, former Partizan basketball team captain, and Novak Djokovic, the world's best tennis player.



"Misa is my good friend. Rest in peace," Lauvergne wrote, to which Djokovic reacted, leaving in his comment a heart and three sad emoticons.