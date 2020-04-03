Society 0

Eight more died in Serbia; 305 newly infected with coronavirus, total 1,476 infected

According to the latest information from the Ministry of Health, 305 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Serbia

Source: B92
Ilustracija: Getty images/ Fransois Nel
In the last 24 hours, the number of people positive to COVID-19 increased from 1.117 to 1.476.

Since Thursday at 3 pm, 748 people were tested and 305 were positive on COVID-19.

A total of 874 patients were hospitalized and 81 are placed on the respirator.

By 3 pm in Serbia, a total of 5.756 people were tested who met the criteria for a case definition.

The mortality rate so far has been 2,6 percent, dr Darija Kisic Tepavcevic told reporters.

Unfortunately, from the previous report we also have another eight (8) deaths, or a total of 39 deaths. Six of them were men and two women.

The average age of the deceased was 70 years with other illnesses that contributed to the fatal outcome.

