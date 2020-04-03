Society Clinic "Narodni Front" works, information circulating on social networks is false Information circulating on social networks that the People's Front Hospital is not operating is not true. Source: B92 Friday, April 3, 2020 | 11:25 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/pavelg

The hospital, as B92.net learns, is functioning normally and there were 34 deliveries yesterday, including 9 Caesarean sections and two emergency surgeries.



Maternity is allegedly full.



After the members of the Crisis Staff announced that there were infected personnel in the institution, which then aroused public interest, Zeljko Mikovic, director of GAK "Narodni Front", spoke yesterday and explained the situation.



"For now, we have enough manpower for regular jobs and on-call duty. Maybe help from Zemun and Zvezdara will be needed next week because they have closed their maternity wards," he said.



Despite this explanation yesterday, inaccurate information is still circulating on social networks.



Just to recall, due to the newly emerged situation with the coronavirus epidemic, all pregnant women are sent to two maternity wards: the "People's Front" and GAK Visegrad.