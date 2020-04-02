Vucic spoke with Putin and Macron: "Significant assistance and support for Serbia"
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic made phone calls with the President of Russia and with the President of France, B92.net exclusively learnsSource: B92
The main topics of the conversation were the fight against coronavirus, continued cooperation with the European Union and confirmation of the closest friendly relations with Russia.
"Great talk with a sincere friend of Serbia, President of France. Serbia has received a lot of support in the fight against COVID-19 and on its European path," the President wrote on Instagram's profile.
He had first spoken with the President of Russia and stated that he had a very good conversation with Vladimir Putin.
"A very good conversation with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. A confirmed friendship and significant assistance comes to Serbia. I want to thank Vladimir Putin and the Russian people," Vucic wrote.
These discussions are followed by meetings of the COVID-19 Crisis Staff to combat the contagious disease and to eliminate the possible adverse consequences of the COVID-19 infectious disease in the economy field.
After that, President Vucic will address the public. You can watch his address live on b92.net and B92 TV.