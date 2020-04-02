Society Vucic spoke with Putin and Macron: "Significant assistance and support for Serbia" Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic made phone calls with the President of Russia and with the President of France, B92.net exclusively learns Source: B92 Thursday, April 2, 2020 | 16:36 Tweet Share buducnostsrbijeav

The main topics of the conversation were the fight against coronavirus, continued cooperation with the European Union and confirmation of the closest friendly relations with Russia.



"Great talk with a sincere friend of Serbia, President of France. Serbia has received a lot of support in the fight against COVID-19 and on its European path," the President wrote on Instagram's profile.



He had first spoken with the President of Russia and stated that he had a very good conversation with Vladimir Putin.



"A very good conversation with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. A confirmed friendship and significant assistance comes to Serbia. I want to thank Vladimir Putin and the Russian people," Vucic wrote.



These discussions are followed by meetings of the COVID-19 Crisis Staff to combat the contagious disease and to eliminate the possible adverse consequences of the COVID-19 infectious disease in the economy field.



After that, President Vucic will address the public. You can watch his address live on b92.net and B92 TV.