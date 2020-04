Society New 111 infected, three more deaths of COVID-19, total 1171 infected According to the latest information from the Ministry of Health, 111 more people positive on coronavirus were recorded in Serbia Source: B92 Thursday, April 2, 2020 | 15:15 Tweet Share

Thus, the number of COVID-19 patients, from 1060 increased to 1171.



Since the last report, 637 samples have been tested.