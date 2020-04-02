Society Vekic: 53 patients at the Belgrade Fair, the youngest 19 year-old At the improvised hospital at the Belgrade Fair, 53 patients, who are positive for COVID-19 and have a mild clinical picture, are currently being cared for Source: Tanjug Thursday, April 2, 2020 | 13:19 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ MINISTARSTVO ODBRANE

State Secretary of the Ministry of Health Berislav Vekic stated this.



He emphasized that there are currently 40 men and 13 women at the Fair, that the youngest patient is 19 years old and the oldest is 71 years old. He said other sports centers in Belgrade are being prepared, which will be converted into improvised hospitals to accommodate lighter patients infected with the new coronavirus.



He states that in all health centers in Serbia, the COVID-19 outpatient clinics have started operating, which will be open from 7 am to 10 pm, where patients with suspected infection will have their temperature measured and a lung x-ray taken, along with the laboratory.



"Tests on COVID-19 will begin in the largest health centers in Serbia. Redistribution of tests to those health centers will begin in the weekend," Vekic told Pink, adding that health care workers had received training in taking swabs.



The protection of healthcare workers who are in contact with the infected is paramount, Vekic said, adding that it is clearly defined what level of protection each healthcare professional must have.



He states that there has been little talk and that it is very important how healthcare professionals who care for infected patients put on and remove protective equipment.



Training was also provided for this, and it is especially important to remove the equipment properly, because, as he said, during the removal of the suit, the helmet, the mask, the uniform, contamination may occur and the infection may spread further.