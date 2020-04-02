Society Two crisis staff sessions today, followed by Vucic's address Aleksandar Viucic and Ana Brnabic will hold a session today at 6 pm with both Crisis Staffs, after which President Vucic will address the public, Tanjug learned Source: Tanjug Thursday, April 2, 2020 | 12:32 Tweet Share Ilustracija: GettyImages/ LaurenDeCicca

It is a meeting of the COVID-19 Crisis Staff to combat the contagious disease and to eliminate the possible adverse consequences of the COVID-19 infectious disease in the economy field.



Today, two crisis staffs will assess the need to introduce new measures to prevent the spread of the virus, epidemiologist Darija Kisic Tepavcevic announced yesterday.



She stressed that citizens' attitude remains the key in deciding whether to introduce new measures.



In Serbia, 28 people died from the coronavirus until yesterday, and a total of 1,060 were infected with the virus, Kisic Tepavcevic said.



Kisic Tepavcevic said that another 810 people were tested in Serbia since the last report, 160 of which were positive and 650 negative for Covid19.

A total of 648 patients were hospitalized and 72 were on a respirator.



By yesterday at 3 pm, 4.371 people were tested in Serbia, out of which 1.060 cases confirmed the presence of infection, Tepavcevic added.