Society B92.net's exclusive news: Vucic today with Macron and Putin, prior to Crisis Staff Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will today conduct telephone conversations with the presidents of France and Russia, B92.net exclusively learns Source: B92 Thursday, April 2, 2020 | 11:19 Tweet Share

The main topics will be the fight against coronavirus, continued cooperation with the European Union and confirmation of the closest friendly relations with Russia.



Vucic will speak with Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin before the Crisis Staff sessions scheduled for 6 pm today.



These are meetings of the Crisis Staff for fighting infectious disease COVID-19, and the Crisis Staff to eliminate the emergence and prevention of the potential economic impact of COVID-19.



After that, President Vucic will address the public.