Society A 10-year-old, the youngest patient at the Fair, he wanted to stay with his mother 18 patients were discharged from the Belgrade Fair for home treatment, 49 of them are currently housed Source: Tanjug Wednesday, April 1, 2020 | 10:05

There are 39 men and 10 women at the Fair.



The youngest patient at the Fair is 10 years old, State Secretary at the Ministry of Health, Berislav Vekic confirmed.



As he said, the child did not want to be separated from his mother, although they originally wanted to place him in KBC Dragisa Misovic.