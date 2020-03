Society In Serbia, 131 new cases of coronavirus, a total of 659 A total of 659 confirmed COVID 19 cases were registered in the Republic of Serbia by 3 pm on March 28, 2020 Source: B92 Saturday, March 28, 2020 | 19:38 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Brian Lawless/PA via AP

From the last report until 3 pm on March 28, 2020, samples of 371 individuals were tested, 131 of which were positive and 240 negative for the new coronavirus.



By 3 pm on March 28, 2020, the Torlak Institute Laboratory has tested a total of 2.086 people who displayed coronavirus infection symptoms to date.