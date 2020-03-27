Society Dr Stevanovic warns: Don't wait for it to pass, trust me - it won't At a press conference, Director of Belgrade Clinic for Infectious Disease urged citizens to contact the relevant services when they notice symptoms of the virus Source: B92 Friday, March 27, 2020 | 18:45 Tweet Share

"Don't wait for 3, 5, 7, 10 days to pass by itself, believe me, it won't. You will come with a harder clinical picture", Dr Goran Stevanovic explains.



"This is a struggle for all of us," says Goran Stevanovic, Director of the Belgrade Clinic for Infectious Disease.



He stated that we need temporary hospitals because such healthcare facilities do not exist anywhere in the world.