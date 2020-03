Society New coronavirus victim in Serbia A 62-year-old man who died two days ago was confirmed to be coronavirus positive Source: RTS Friday, March 27, 2020 | 14:22 Tweet Share

This news was confirmed by Acting Director of the Public Health Institute in Sabac Branko Vujkovic at a media conference.



According to him, the patient also had other health problems, including obesity, hypertension and diabetes.



So far, eight people have died from coronavirus in Serbia, and according to the latest information, 457 cases have been confirmed.