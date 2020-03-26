Society 73 coronavirus cases confirmed, 457 in total New 73 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Serbia, Covid19.rs reported Source: B92 Thursday, March 26, 2020 | 16:04 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty Images/Emanuele Cremaschi

The Serbian Health Care Ministry said in its daily bulletin that 457 coronavirus cases had been confirmed by 3:00 pm on Thursday.



The bulletin said that 295 people had been tested in the previous 24 hours. It did not specify how many, if any, of the 73 people who tested positive had been hospitalized, while 222 samples were negative for the new coronavirus.



The Torlak Institute Laboratory has tested a total of 1,456 people who displayed coronavirus infection symptoms to date.